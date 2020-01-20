Analysts Set TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) PT at GBX 300

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 300 ($3.95).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.55) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

TT Electronics stock opened at GBX 259 ($3.41) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 241.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.35. TT Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 176 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 268 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $428.14 million and a P/E ratio of 34.53.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

