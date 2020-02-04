Analysts Set Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Price Target at GBX 89.33

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 89.33 ($1.18).

A number of analysts have issued reports on TLW shares. Investec downgraded Tullow Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 249 ($3.28) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered Tullow Oil to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 50 ($0.66) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 155.69. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The firm has a market cap of $689.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

