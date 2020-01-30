Analysts Set Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Target Price at $5.77

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UGP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

UGP stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.08.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. 3.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

