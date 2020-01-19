Analysts Set UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Target Price at $69.25

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UMBF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.85. 172,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $60.18 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.93 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $441,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,060 shares of company stock worth $802,339 in the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,637,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 14.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 849,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at $18,455,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 598.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,255,000 after buying an additional 265,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

