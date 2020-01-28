Analysts Set Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Price Target at $193.06

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.56.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $178.47 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

