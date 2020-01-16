Analysts Set Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) PT at $87.18

Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.80. 609,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,733. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00. Uniqure has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Uniqure will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $345,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,373,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $208,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,122 shares of company stock worth $2,920,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 44.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,863,000 after acquiring an additional 740,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 3,265.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,023,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,138,000 after buying an additional 1,963,390 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter worth about $70,163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 693,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,158,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,766,000 after buying an additional 56,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

