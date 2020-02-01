Analysts Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Price Target at $153.21

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at $37,504,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the sale, the president now owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 98,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 9.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 27.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UHS opened at $137.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.09. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $117.77 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

