Analysts Set Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Target Price at $80.92

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.92.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $225,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,992,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.66. 156,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,819. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 0.92.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

