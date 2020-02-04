Analysts Set VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) PT at $100.27

Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.27.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.91. 3,086,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,312. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average is $88.31. VF has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. VF’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VF will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

