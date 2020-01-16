Analysts Set Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Price Target at $6.50

Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRAY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viewray by 224.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Viewray by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Viewray by 135.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 120,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Viewray by 4,390.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Viewray by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRAY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. 9,881,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $292.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.17. Viewray has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 75.41% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viewray will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

