Analysts Set Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Price Target at $32.67

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several analysts recently commented on VST shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

NYSE:VST opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.47. Vistra Energy has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James A. Burke sold 12,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $317,072.40. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,828,699 shares of company stock worth $501,820,810. 14.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vistra Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

