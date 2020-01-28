Analysts Set Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) PT at $20.66

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,380. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 44,001 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,925,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

