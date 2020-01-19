Analysts Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Price Target at $50.67

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,799.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $90,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,568.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

