Analysts Set Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target at $72.76

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDC. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

WDC traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $67.24. 5,777,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,692,838. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,568. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

