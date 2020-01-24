Analysts Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) PT at $67.41

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Barclays began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $75.47. The stock had a trading volume of 815,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,333. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average of $68.67. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

