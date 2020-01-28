Analysts Set Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) Price Target at $53.75

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WK. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $52,566.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,032.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $707,863 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 541.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 130.4% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter worth about $238,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WK traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,271. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

