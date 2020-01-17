Analysts Set Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) PT at $63.73

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.73.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 71.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

