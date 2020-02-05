Analysts Set YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Price Target at $6.50

Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 49.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

YRCW stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,102. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 4.45. YRC Worldwide has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

