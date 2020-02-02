Analyzing ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) and Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP)

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) and Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of Integrated BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated BioPharma has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR and Integrated BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Integrated BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR and Integrated BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR $11.83 billion 2.81 $2.00 billion $1.04 16.94 Integrated BioPharma $49.98 million 0.16 $1.69 million N/A N/A

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR and Integrated BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR 17.25% 17.71% 11.78% Integrated BioPharma 3.60% 123.52% 8.74%

Summary

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR beats Integrated BioPharma on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc. manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent. It also provides Celecox, an anti-inflammatory agent; Lipitor, a treatment for hypercholesterolemia; Micardis/Micombi/Micamlo, a treatment for hypertension; Symbicort for the treatment for adult bronchial asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Bonoteo for the treatment for osteoporosis; Suglat for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; and Repatha for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia. In addition, it offers Lexiscan, a pharmacologic stress agent; Tarceva, a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer; CRESEMBA, a azole antifungal; and Dificlir, a novel treatment for CDI. Additionally, it is developing enzalutamide, gilteritinib, enfortumab vedotin, zolbetuximab, roxadustat, and fezolinetant for oncology indications. The company has a collaboration with Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to apply Actinium warhead enabling technology platform for generating Actinium radio-conjugates with various Astellas targeting agents; and a research collaboration with NapaJen Pharma, Inc. for the discovery and development of oligonucleotide therapeutics. Astellas Pharma Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated Biopharma, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Manufacturing, Branded Proprietary Products, and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers. The Branded Proprietary Products segment distributes healthful nutritional products for sale through mass market, grocery, drug, and vitamin retailers under the Naturally Noni, Peaceful Sleep, Green Envy, FiberCal, and Wheatgrass brands, as well as other branded proprietary nutraceutical products. The Other Nutraceutical Businesses segment sells private label vitamin and nutritional supplement products, and healthful nutritional products through the Internet; and distributes fine natural botanicals, including multi minerals, as well as raw materials. This segment also provides warehousing and fulfilment services. The company was formerly known as Integrated Health Technologies, Inc. Integrated Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Hillside, New Jersey.