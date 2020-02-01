Analyzing Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) & Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bloomin’ Brands and Del Taco Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands 1 4 7 0 2.50 Del Taco Restaurants 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.92%. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.78%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than Bloomin’ Brands.

Volatility & Risk

Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Del Taco Restaurants has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Del Taco Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands 2.75% 89.62% 4.26% Del Taco Restaurants 0.29% 4.11% 1.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and Del Taco Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands $4.13 billion 0.44 $107.10 million $1.50 13.85 Del Taco Restaurants $505.49 million 0.55 $18.96 million $0.56 13.46

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Del Taco Restaurants. Del Taco Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bloomin’ Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats Del Taco Restaurants on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 1,075 restaurants and franchised 165 restaurants. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.