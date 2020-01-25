Analyzing Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) & Repro Med Systems (NYSE:KRMD)

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cantel Medical has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cantel Medical and Repro Med Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantel Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Repro Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cantel Medical and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantel Medical 4.38% 14.91% 7.93% Repro Med Systems 1.37% 9.93% 8.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Cantel Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Cantel Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cantel Medical and Repro Med Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantel Medical $918.16 million 3.13 $55.04 million $2.37 28.48 Repro Med Systems $17.35 million 13.07 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Cantel Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Repro Med Systems.

Summary

Cantel Medical beats Repro Med Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services. Its Water Purification and Filtration segment provides dialysis water purification and bicarbonate mixing systems; hollow fiber filters, and other filtration and separation products; liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization products; dry fog products; room temperature sterilization equipment and services; and clean-room certification and decontamination services for the dialysis and other healthcare, research laboratory and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The company's Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological indicators, chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners, sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, and shields. It also provides hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, disinfectants, surface disinfectants, waterline treatment products, amalgam separators, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips, plastic cups, prophy angles, and prophy paste. The company's Dialysis segment provides hemodialysis concentrates and other ancillary supplies; medical device reprocessing systems; and sterilants and disinfectants. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. Cantel Medical Corp. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.