Analyzing CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) & Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) and Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR and Bayerische Motoren Werke’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR $35.53 billion 1.05 $5.00 billion $1.30 7.43 Bayerische Motoren Werke $115.13 billion 0.41 $8.41 billion $12.86 6.14

Bayerische Motoren Werke has higher revenue and earnings than CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR. Bayerische Motoren Werke is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR and Bayerische Motoren Werke, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke 3 8 4 0 2.07

Bayerische Motoren Werke has a consensus price target of $75.11, indicating a potential downside of 4.80%. Given Bayerische Motoren Werke’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bayerische Motoren Werke is more favorable than CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR and Bayerische Motoren Werke’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR N/A N/A N/A Bayerische Motoren Werke 4.87% 8.16% 2.21%

Volatility & Risk

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayerische Motoren Werke has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke beats CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services. This segment sells its products through independent and authorized dealerships. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles under the BMW Motorrad brand; and spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in automobile leasing, fleet and multi-brand business, retail and dealership financing, customer deposit business, and insurance activities. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is based in Munich, Germany.