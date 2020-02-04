Analyzing CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) & Idera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IDRA)

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CytRx and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

CytRx presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,512.90%. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 483.33%. Given CytRx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CytRx is more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

CytRx has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of CytRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CytRx and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -31.45% -27.75% Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -88.45% -77.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CytRx and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx $250,000.00 41.71 -$12.71 million ($0.29) -1.07 Idera Pharmaceuticals $660,000.00 69.99 -$59.88 million ($2.28) -0.70

CytRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Idera Pharmaceuticals. CytRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Aldoxorubicin, an improved version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin out-licensed to NantCell, Inc. Aldoxorubicin is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of relapsed soft tissue sarcoma, as well as evaluating in various other cancer indications with unmet clinical need, including small-cell lung cancer. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.