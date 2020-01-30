Analyzing Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) & Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Epizyme has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kadmon has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Epizyme and Kadmon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme -468.53% -49.38% -39.27% Kadmon -9,855.14% -188.03% -69.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Epizyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Kadmon shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Epizyme shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Kadmon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Epizyme and Kadmon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme $21.70 million 93.17 -$123.63 million ($1.72) -12.91 Kadmon $1.40 million 415.94 -$54.25 million ($1.03) -4.36

Kadmon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Epizyme. Epizyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kadmon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Epizyme and Kadmon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme 0 2 7 0 2.78 Kadmon 0 0 5 0 3.00

Epizyme presently has a consensus target price of $27.14, indicating a potential upside of 22.27%. Kadmon has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 139.51%. Given Kadmon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kadmon is more favorable than Epizyme.

Summary

Epizyme beats Kadmon on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors. It also develops tazemetostat in combination with R-CHOP that is in the Phase Ib/II clinical trials in elderly patients with DLBCL; and tazemetostat in combination with PD-L1 inhibitor, which is in the Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, the company is developing EZM8266, a G9a inhibitor that is in the Phase 1 study for the treatment of sickle cell disease; pinometostat, which is in the preclinical studies stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL; and PRMT1 inhibitor, which is in the Phase 1 clinical trial. Epizyme, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation; Genentech Inc.; Glaxo Group Limited; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.; Lymphoma Study Association; and Eisai Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, fibrotic, and psoriasis diseases; KD045, an ROCK inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer; and KD034, a generic formulation of trientine hydrochloride for the treatment of Wilson's disease, a genetic liver disease. The company also engages in developing Tesevatinib to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (PKD) and autosomal recessive PKD. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has strategic collaborations and license agreements with Symphony Evolution, Inc.; Nano Terra, Inc.; Dyax Corp.; Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; and Jinghua Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.