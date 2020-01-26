Analyzing Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Equity Residential shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Boston Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 29.88% 7.73% 3.84% Boston Properties 18.20% 6.70% 2.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equity Residential and Boston Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.58 billion 11.92 $657.53 million $3.25 25.46 Boston Properties $2.72 billion 8.08 $582.85 million $6.30 22.54

Equity Residential has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boston Properties. Boston Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Equity Residential pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boston Properties pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equity Residential has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Boston Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Boston Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Equity Residential and Boston Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 4 6 1 0 1.73 Boston Properties 0 5 7 0 2.58

Equity Residential currently has a consensus target price of $83.57, suggesting a potential upside of 0.98%. Boston Properties has a consensus target price of $143.79, suggesting a potential upside of 1.26%. Given Boston Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Equity Residential on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 52.7 million square feet and 200 properties, including fourteen properties under construction.