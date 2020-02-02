Analyzing Esquire Financial (ESQ) and Its Peers

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ: ESQ) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Esquire Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Esquire Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 29.18% 13.83% 1.92% Esquire Financial Competitors 19.46% 13.54% 1.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Esquire Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $48.47 million $14.14 million 12.50 Esquire Financial Competitors $13.72 billion $2.45 billion 12.91

Esquire Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial. Esquire Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of Esquire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Esquire Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Esquire Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Esquire Financial Competitors 1079 2437 1855 101 2.18

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 37.37%. Given Esquire Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Esquire Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esquire Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, home repairs, home improvement, or consumer purchases; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a branch in Garden City, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.