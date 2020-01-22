Analyzing Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) and Oconee Federal Financial (NYSE:OFED)

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) and Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Flagstar Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80 Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.09%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Oconee Federal Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp 16.36% 11.20% 0.91% Oconee Federal Financial 18.02% 4.34% 0.73%

Volatility & Risk

Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Oconee Federal Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp $1.12 billion 1.88 $187.00 million $3.02 12.38 Oconee Federal Financial $20.54 million 7.23 $3.72 million N/A N/A

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial.

Dividends

Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Oconee Federal Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, as well as wealth management products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio groups. The company's Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and the servicing of residential mortgages for its LHFI portfolio, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided banking services through 160 full service banking branches; and home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 75 retail locations in 24 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.