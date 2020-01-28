Analyzing Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) & RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Global Net Lease and RLJ Lodging Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 1 2 0 2.67 RLJ Lodging Trust 1 1 4 0 2.50

Global Net Lease currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.38%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.90%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Global Net Lease.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Net Lease and RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $282.21 million 6.52 $10.90 million $2.14 9.61 RLJ Lodging Trust $1.76 billion 1.55 $188.64 million $2.26 7.07

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $2.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Global Net Lease pays out 99.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 58.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLJ Lodging Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 9.73% 1.91% 0.85% RLJ Lodging Trust 7.44% 4.02% 2.02%

Volatility and Risk

Global Net Lease has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Global Net Lease on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.