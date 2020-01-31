Analyzing Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) & Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:ZOM)

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.14 million ($2.51) -0.75 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) N/A N/A -$16.65 million ($0.18) -1.33

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics N/A -300.58% -161.73% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) N/A -23,993.13% -361.90%

Risk & Volatility

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Leap Therapeutics and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Leap Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 53.74%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Leap Therapeutics beats Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer. The company's clinical stage programs also include TRX518, a monoclonal antibody, which is in clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. It has collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to evaluate the company's TRX518, a GITR agonist, in combination with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, and chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs. It is also developing ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies; ZM-006, a transdermal gel formulation of methimazole targeting hyperthyroidism in cats; and ZM-011, a transdermal gel formulation of fluoxetine for the treatment of feline behavioral disorders, such as inappropriate urination. The company has a collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of liquid biopsy assays and related consumables for the detection of cancer in companion animals; and with Seraph Biosciences, Inc. for development and commercialization of novel pathogen detection system. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.