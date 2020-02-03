Analyzing Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) & Kimbell Royalty Partners (NASDAQ:KRP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 7 1 3.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus target price of $20.11, indicating a potential upside of 41.43%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid-Con Energy Partners and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners $72.79 million 0.11 -$18.25 million N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners $70.26 million 4.76 -$50.43 million ($0.20) -71.10

Mid-Con Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Con Energy Partners and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners 9.82% 49.87% 14.56% Kimbell Royalty Partners -26.36% 4.66% 3.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mid-Con Energy Partners beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2018, its total estimated proved reserves were 24.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres. Its mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 86,000 gross producing wells, including approximately 38,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.