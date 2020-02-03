Analyzing Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NYSE:SNDE)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Murphy Oil and SUNDANCE ENERGY/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 1 8 5 0 2.29 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 0 2 3 1 2.83

Murphy Oil currently has a consensus price target of $30.42, indicating a potential upside of 45.12%. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.68%. Given SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Murphy Oil and SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $2.57 billion 1.28 $411.09 million $1.26 16.63 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S $164.93 million 4.60 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 47.16% 3.21% 1.44% SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Summary

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S beats Murphy Oil on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.