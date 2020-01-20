Analyzing NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) and Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) and Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NorthWestern and Evergy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 3 2 1 0 1.67 Evergy 1 2 2 0 2.20

NorthWestern currently has a consensus target price of $68.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.30%. Evergy has a consensus target price of $67.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.19%. Given Evergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evergy is more favorable than NorthWestern.

Volatility and Risk

NorthWestern has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evergy has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. NorthWestern pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evergy pays out 75.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NorthWestern has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. NorthWestern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern and Evergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern 16.84% 9.57% 3.32% Evergy 11.97% 6.96% 2.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Evergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NorthWestern and Evergy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.19 billion 3.16 $196.96 million $3.39 22.04 Evergy $4.28 billion 3.59 $535.80 million $2.67 25.22

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern. NorthWestern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NorthWestern beats Evergy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's electric transmission and distribution network consists of approximately 24,765 miles of overhead and underground transmission and distribution lines, as well as 386 transmission and distribution substations in Montana; and transmission and distribution network comprises of approximately 3,572 miles of overhead and underground transmission and distribution lines, as well as 128 substations in South Dakota. Its natural gas transmission system consists of approximately 2,100 miles of pipeline. The company serves approximately 726,400 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.