Analyzing Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pico and Office Properties Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pico 0 0 0 0 N/A Office Properties Income Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67

Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential downside of 23.14%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Pico.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Pico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Pico shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pico has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pico and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pico 31.37% 3.88% 3.82% Office Properties Income Trust -14.86% -4.29% -1.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pico and Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pico $13.05 million 15.50 -$3.33 million N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust $426.56 million 3.87 -$21.88 million $7.95 4.31

Pico has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Office Properties Income Trust.

Summary

Pico beats Office Properties Income Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pico Company Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.