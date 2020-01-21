Analyzing Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and Meta Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CASH)

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Banc and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 8.12% 3.99% 0.47% Meta Financial Group 17.69% 12.70% 1.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Southern Banc has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Southern Banc and Meta Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Financial Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Meta Financial Group has a consensus price target of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.29%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than Southern Banc.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern Banc and Meta Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $5.65 million 1.30 $460,000.00 N/A N/A Meta Financial Group $548.27 million 2.52 $97.00 million $2.66 13.99

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats Southern Banc on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern Banc Company Profile

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial finance loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to-four family mortgage loans, consumer finance loans, taxpayer advance loans, agriculture loans, consumer and commercial operating loans, and commercial insurance premium finance products. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates 10 full-service branch offices in Storm Lake and Des Moines, Iowa; and Brookings and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as well as 17 non-branch offices located in South Dakota, Texas, California, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee, Michigan, and Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.