Analyzing SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) and RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) and RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SYSMEX CORP/ADR and RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SYSMEX CORP/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of SYSMEX CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SYSMEX CORP/ADR and RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYSMEX CORP/ADR $2.66 billion 5.78 $371.02 million $0.90 40.89 RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR $7.95 billion 1.04 $1.50 billion N/A N/A

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SYSMEX CORP/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

SYSMEX CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SYSMEX CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. SYSMEX CORP/ADR pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SYSMEX CORP/ADR and RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYSMEX CORP/ADR N/A N/A N/A RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR 12.53% 7.33% 0.64%

Summary

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR beats SYSMEX CORP/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SYSMEX CORP/ADR Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals. The company also provides urine formed sediment analysis systems; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for to test for liver fibrosis progression and atopic dermatitis; and support services for hemostasis products. In addition, it offers systems for the detection of cancer lymph node metastasis; cytogenic testing services; and lab assay services. It serves national and other public hospitals, private hospitals, universities, research institutes, other medical institutions, etc. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and Japan. Sysmex Corporation has a collaboration with MolecularMD Corporation to develop and commercialize companion diagnostics; and a strategic collaboration with Biolidics Limited for the development of laboratory assays in the field of circulating tumor cells. The company was formerly known as TOA Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sysmex Corporation in October 1998. Sysmex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers various financing products and services, including corporate finance, structured finance, corporate bonds, and factoring services; leasing services; investment solutions, such as securities, money market investments, and structured products for commercial, as well as institutional customers; currency, interest, and commodity hedging services, as well as trustee transaction processing services; and export financing comprising letters of credit and guarantees. It also provides investment banking services, which include advisory on bond issues, promissory notes, and private placements; arranging syndicated loans and structure asset based finance transactions; and assisting clients in mergers, acquisitions, sales, and privatizations to companies, financial institutions, and the public sector. In addition, the company offers traditional payments products, such as SEPA and cross-border-payments; electronic banking and e-business services; and international cash pooling and individual one-off payment solutions to commercial customers and financial institutions. Further, it provides fund administration/custodian bank, fund services sales, and fund services brokerage services, as well as infrastructure securities services; group securities services to institutional clients, such as custodians, broker/dealers, and investment funds; and credit and preload cards. The company has 2,159 business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe. Raiffeisen Bank International AG is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.