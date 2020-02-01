Analyzing TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) & AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TransMedics Group and AxoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 AxoGen 0 1 4 0 2.80

TransMedics Group presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.46%. AxoGen has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.27%. Given AxoGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AxoGen is more favorable than TransMedics Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransMedics Group and AxoGen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AxoGen $83.94 million 5.81 -$22.40 million ($0.54) -22.89

TransMedics Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AxoGen.

Profitability

This table compares TransMedics Group and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group N/A N/A N/A AxoGen -26.79% -17.82% -15.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.8% of TransMedics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of AxoGen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AxoGen beats TransMedics Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. Its Organ Care System preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure. Its Organ Care System incudes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion, ventilation, and monitoring system that maintains organs in a near physiologic state and enables surgeons to perfuse and ventilate the organ between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable heart perfusion system that helps to maintain organs in a warm functioning state outside of the body; and OCS Liver, a portable perfusion and monitoring system that maintains organs in a near physiologic state. The company offers its products in the United States and internationally. TransMedics, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. TransMedics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Transmedics Group, Inc.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc. develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.