Analyzing Venus Concept (VERO) & Its Competitors

Venus Concept (NASDAQ: VERO) is one of 132 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Venus Concept to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Venus Concept and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $21.96 million -$28.73 million -0.47 Venus Concept Competitors $1.41 billion $149.66 million -4.52

Venus Concept’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Venus Concept. Venus Concept is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -77.97% N/A -122.05% Venus Concept Competitors -573.49% -106.21% -22.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.8% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Venus Concept shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Venus Concept has a beta of 4.14, suggesting that its stock price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept’s peers have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Venus Concept and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 0 2 0 3.00 Venus Concept Competitors 1082 3508 5793 325 2.50

Venus Concept currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.56%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 9.69%. Given Venus Concept’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Venus Concept beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc. operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category. The company also offers NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process; and ARTAS and ARTAS iX robotic hair restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.