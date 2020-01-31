Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 9,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $1,434,000.00. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,747 shares of company stock worth $12,979,251. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Anaplan by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $57.79. 35,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,239. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 0.95. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.47 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

