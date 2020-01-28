Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $56.75 on Monday. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $1,434,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,747 shares of company stock worth $12,979,251. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Anaplan by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

