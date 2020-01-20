Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $56.52 on Friday. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $1,434,000.00. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,498 shares of company stock worth $10,275,377 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,659,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,289,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,460.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,053,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,737 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

