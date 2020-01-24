AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $60.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANAB. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 491,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,756. The company has a market capitalization of $400.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $83.10.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 42.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at about $115,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

