AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Short Interest Update

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 950,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $397.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.15. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 242,187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,881,000 after purchasing an additional 147,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 133,481 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,606,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,985,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 65,527 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

