AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ANAB. ValuEngine lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. 560,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,880. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 133,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 242,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

