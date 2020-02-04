Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVXL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

