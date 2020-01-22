ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat cancer. The company’s product candidate, inodiftagene vixteplasmid, is in development as a treatment for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. It operates primarily in Cambridge, MA and Jerusalem, Israel. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. is based in CAMBRIDGE. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANCN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANCHIANO THERAP/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

ANCN stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.11). Equities analysts predict that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

