Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL) Trading Up 8%

Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL)’s share price was up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), approximately 5,000,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 53,300,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.27.

About Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL)

Andalas Energy and Power PLC generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as CEB Resources PLC and changed its name to Andalas Energy and Power PLC in December 2015. Andalas Energy and Power PLC was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

