Anders Lilja Sells 11,643 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) VP Anders Lilja sold 11,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $146,585.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,304.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of HOOK opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $99,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,897,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth $103,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $737,000. 30.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?