ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) Trading Down 0.4%

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 268,009 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 309,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDA)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

Further Reading: Derivative