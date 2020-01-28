Andrea R. Lindell Sells 2,120 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chemed stock opened at $478.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.39. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.50 and a fifty-two week high of $485.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.15. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,008,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,053,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities raised Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.25.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

