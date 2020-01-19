Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A) shares were down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.20 and last traded at C$11.33, approximately 26,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 55,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85.

About Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A)

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

